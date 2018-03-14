Washington: A Meeting on Gaza Without Palestinians Present

The White House on Tuesday hosted 19 nations, including Israel and Arab Gulf states, to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but the Palestinian Authority boycotted the meeting, angered by the Trump administration’s policies on Jerusalem.

Attendees included representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as several European nations. The format did not allow for direct discussions between Israel and the Arab states, officials said.

The Palestinian Authority accused America of having no real concern for the residents of Gaza.

According to Ahmad Majdalani, an adviser to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and a member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s executive committee member:

“The United States knows very well that the cause of the tragedy of the Gaza Strip is the unjust Israeli siege, and what is needed is the political treatment of this issue”.

Indeed, Trump has also threatened to cut off of U.S. funding if the Palestinians refuse to enter into a new round of peace negotiations with Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)