West Bank: Israeli Forces Detain 34 Palestinians, Including a Minor

Israeli forces detained 34 Palestinians, including a minor and a former prisoner, across the occupied West Bank on predawn Wednesday.

Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that Israeli forces detained three Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron. They were identified as Subhi Abu Zeineh, Ayoub Ayman Lafi, 53, and Ayed Abada al-Shuwahin, 27.

Last Night, a joint operation between Shin Bet, Israeli Police and the #IDF saw the arrest of Zakaria Zubeidi former militant leader that was considered a "symbol of the Intifada" along with Tarek Barguth. They were both transferred to Shin Bet for questioning. #Israel #WestBank — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 27, 2019

In East Jerusalem, in the Jerusalem district, 23 Palestinians were detained from various neighborhoods, however, they were not identified.

In the central West Bank district of Jericho, two Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Iyad Muhammad Zabidat and his brother Mourad.

In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, another three Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces. They were identified as Member of Fatah’s revolutionary council, Zakariya al-Zubeidi, lawyer of the Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee Tareq Barghouth, and Hamza Rasem Barghouthi.

Israeli forces arrest 10 Palestinians in the West Bank https://t.co/P4v57GbpZc — Mona Alnahhal (@AlnahhalMona) February 27, 2019

In Beitillu village, also in the same district, a 13-year-old Palestinian was detained and identified as Mahmoud Shaher Bazar. PPS said that he was released shortly afterward.

In the northern West Bank district of Jenin, three Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as former prisoners, Khaled Khalil Kamil, Muhanad Beni Ghara, and Amar Tarkman.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, including 215 minors, 43 of whom under 16 years old.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)