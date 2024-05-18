GAZA LIVE BLOG: Al-Qassam: We Killed 15 Soldiers | Thousands to Strike for Palestine at UC | New Israeli Massacres – Day 225

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades fighters announced the killing of 15 soldiers after they stormed a house in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah. 48,000 employees, students and graduates at ten universities affiliated with the University of California and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory voted in favor of starting a strike next Monday in defense of the right to protest for Palestine. Israeli forces carried out new massacres across Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,386 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,366 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, May 18, 1:50 pm (GMT +2)

PRIME MINISTER OF SLOVENIA: We will recognize the Palestinian state next month. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and there is a violation of all human rights laws.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the cemetery, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12 (Citing former head of military intelligence): Absolute victory and the goals of the war are far from being achieved.

The fighters of Saraya Al-Quds – Jenin Brigade salute the Axis of Resistance at the funeral of Jenin Brigade commander martyr Islam Khamaysa. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kLPGC7tVbP pic.twitter.com/CM471DJzCR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of Rafah, with a barrage of heavy mortar shells.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 35,386 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,366 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The intensive Israeli operation in Jabaliya – for the seventh day in a row – resulted in the complete destruction of about 300 homes.

Saturday, May 18, 12:45 pm (GMT +2)

QNN: Two young men were killed by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets near Wadi Gaza, north of the Central Governorate, while that two other young men were killed west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We fired a missile at an Apache helicopter in Jabaliya camp.

AL-JAZEERA: 15 Palestinians were killed and 30 others injured in Israeli raids on citizens who tried to return to their homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, May 18, 11:30 am (GMT +2)

MAARIV (citing Israeli official): The US administration has reached the conclusion that Hamas will not disappear from the Gaza Strip after the end of the war, stressing that it will remain in one form or another in Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles a gathering of occupation army soldiers in the vicinity of the Pranit barracks in northern Israel.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We blew up an Israeli tank with a lightning device in Jabaliya camp.

Saturday, May 18, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

QNN: A Palestinian was martyred in a bombing that targeted a house in the Abasan Al Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We killed 15 Israeli soldiers after a group of its fighters stormed a house in which a large number of soldiers were barricaded and clashed with them from point-blank range with machine guns and grenades, and then detonated an anti-personnel device in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Former Israeli Army Chief of Staff Dan Halutz as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the one who brought Israel to what he described as a miserable situation, calling on him to leave.

Member of South Africa's legal team, Adila Hassim, fights back tears while demanding action from the International Court of Justice. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG. https://t.co/kLPGC7tVbP pic.twitter.com/eILaezuQVx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

Saturday, May 18, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: 48,000 employees, students and graduates at ten universities affiliated with the University of California system and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California voted in favor of starting a strike next Monday in defense of the right to protest for Palestine.

Saturday, May 18, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the areas of Kiryat Shmona and the Upper Galilee after a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon.

Saturday, May 18, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense artillery shelling and shooting from Israeli helicopters on Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces south of the city of Rafah.

Saturday, May 18, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the east and center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted the Al-Farahin area, east of the town of Abasan Al-Kabira in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

UKMTO: An incident occurred 76 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

Saturday, May 18, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Berbera camp in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

GERMAN FM: repeated attacks by Israeli settlers on Gaza aid convoys are a disgrace.

AL-JAZEERA (citing diplomatic sources): Algeria and Slovenia called for an open session of the Security Council to be held next Monday, to discuss the situation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

4-year-old Rital i has suffered injuries from an Israeli bombing in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kLPGC7tVbP pic.twitter.com/v12i0CzgYY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

AXIOS: Two senior officials in the Biden administration held indirect talks with Iranian officials this week, in an attempt to avoid escalating attacks in the region.

UNOCHA: There is nothing left for distribution in Gaza.

Saturday, May 18, 01:45 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Dead and wounded in an Israeli shelling targeting a house belonging to the Islah family in the Maan area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

