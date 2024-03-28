Three Settlers Injured in Shooting Operation – Israeli Army Seals Off Jericho

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Jewish settlers were injured early Thursday when a bus came under fire near the town of Al-Auja in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army sealed off the West Bank city of Jericho on Thursday after three Jewish settlers were injured in a shooting attack, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Military barriers were reportedly erected on main roads in the city with Israeli soldiers launching a manhunt for suspected shooters, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army said a Palestinian carried out the attack and fled the scene.

Dash cam footage taken from the settler bus documents the moment it was targeted by gunfire during the operation in Al-Auja, where at least 3 settlers have been wounded, including one seriously. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/ivfaFrWnDx pic.twitter.com/6plcNsM2g1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2024

‘Heroic Shooting Operation’



The Popular Front praised in a statement the “in the Jordan Valley”, saying it “considers it a slap to the enemy and all its security and military measures in the West Bank.”

The Front concluded its statement stressing that “the West Bank, as well as Gaza and the rest of the land of Palestine, will remain a graveyard for the zionist invaders.”

It also called on “the masses of our people in the West Bank to turn tomorrow, Friday, into a day of comprehensive escalation and open clash with the zionist enemy”.

Israeli occupation soldiers detain a Palestinian young man at the south entrance to the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/cVtMZaloOE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 28, 2024

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip following the October 7 Resistance operation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 450 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)