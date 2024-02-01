Israeli Forces Storm Al-Amal Hospital in Southern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

PRCS added that the medical teams continue to treat the wounded and patients “despite ongoing bombardment and gunfire”.

The Israeli occupation army stormed on Wednesday the courtyard of Al-Amal Hospital, affiliated with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following a 10-day siege.

In a statement on X, PRCS said that Israeli “occupation forces are currently raiding Al-Amal Hospital square (and are) stationed in front of the external gate of the reception and emergency department and firing heavily”.

“Today, the hospital received seven martyrs, including a PRCS employee, and attended to nine injuries. The siege and targeting have endured for the tenth consecutive day,” the statement added.

Gaza’s healthcare system has collapsed due to the relentless and systematic Israeli attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical crews during the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

In recent days and weeks, major health organizations have sounded the alarm and called for an immediate ceasefire as vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser Hospital, the largest functioning healthcare facility in the Strip.

“These systematic attacks against health care are unacceptable and must end now so that the wounded can get the care they need. The entire health system has been rendered inoperative,” Guillemette Thomas, MSF’s medical coordinator in Palestine, said in a statement on January 27.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,949 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)