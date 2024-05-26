Approximately 200 trucks are expected to enter Gaza on Sunday, each carrying 15 to 20 tons of aid, with four of these trucks carrying fuel.

Aid trucks have started entering the Gaza Strip through the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, which connects the Strip and Israel, for the first time since the Israeli military launched an offensive on Rafah on May 6, Egyptian media reported on Sunday.

Al-Qahera news channel aired footage showing humanitarian aid trucks, including four fuel trucks, crossing into Gaza via Karam Abu Salem.

Local Palestinian sources told the Anadolu news agency that aid trucks left the Egyptian side from the Rafah crossing and traveled to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The aid was reportedly inspected by Israeli soldiers at the crossing before being sent to the Palestinian side.

The trucks will be handed over to the US, then travel along the Philadelphi corridor on the Palestinian-Egyptian border to the Tel al-Sultan area west of Rafah, from where they will enter the Strip via the coastal Al-Rashid Street.

On Friday, during a phone call with US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to temporarily deliver aid to the United Nations at the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

This arrangement, according to Anadolu, will be in effect until a legal mechanism is established to reopen the Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side of southern Gaza.

On May 7, Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a day after Tel Aviv announced the start of a military offensive in the city.

In response, Cairo refused to coordinate with Tel Aviv regarding the crossing and accused it of causing a humanitarian disaster in the Strip.

Israel continues its offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

