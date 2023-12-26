A War at All Fronts – Resistance Roundup – DAY 81

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Today was another active day for the Palestinian Resistance, which released a number of videos documenting many of its attacks and operations targeting invading Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Below are the unediting statements issued by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups regarding their performance on the battlefield.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist troop carrier carrying a number of soldiers northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving them dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a rigged tunnel on a Zionist force consisting of 8 soldiers east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, causing deaths and injuries among them. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank and a bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells north of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades just released a video reportedly showing scenes from an operation carried out by luring special forces in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza. According to Al-Qassam, the Israeli unit was targeted with three personnel bombs, a shock explosives and a Shuath… pic.twitter.com/K4uf0Mswf1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with anti-tank shells, machine guns, and mortar shells with the enemy forces invading on the axes of advance in eastern and northern Khan Yunis. “We targeted two Zionist military vehicles with two RPG shells in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “Our fighters bombed the military gatherings of the Zionist enemy with a barrage of mortar shells in the Juhr al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip. “We bombed Sderot and Nir Am with a barrage of rockets. “Once again, we bombed Asqalan, Sderot, and the settlements of the northern Gaza Strip with barrages of rockets. “Since this morning, and in a joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we have succeeded in targeting five Zionist military vehicles with tandem and Al-Yassin 105 shells in the advancement axes in Jabaliya Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip. “In a joint operation with Al-Qassam Brigades, we were able to eliminate a Zionist force fortified in a house in the Jabaliya Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip, with machine guns and TBG shells, which led to the force being killed or wounded. “Our fighters bombarded the military gatherings in the Absan area east of Khan Yunis with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells.”

In a just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an invading Israeli infantry force in the Sheikh Zayed area, north of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/BCgHKa9FF1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:45 AM on Tuesday 26/12/2023, targeted the Zebdine site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 AM on Tuesday 26/12/2023, targeted a deployment of the Israeli enemy soldiers around the Ramiya site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:45 AM on Tuesday 26/12/2023, targeted the Zebdine site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 AM on Tuesday 26/12/2023, targeted a deployment of the Israeli enemy soldiers around the Ramiya site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, targeted a monitoring room near the Shoumera barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits and inflicting casualties among its personnel, both dead and injured. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers near Doviv barracks with appropriate weapons, inflicting deaths and injuries among them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, inflicting deaths and injuries among them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, targeted the command of Division 91 at the Branit barracks with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:50 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, targeted the Zebdine barracks with Burkan missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, 26/12/2023, launched an aerial attack on a newly established command center of the Zionist enemy in the vicinity of the Kiryat Shmona settlement (occupied village of Al-Khalisa) using a diving drone, achieving confirmed hits.”

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We targeted an MSC merchant ship with missiles after its crew rejected 3 warnings. We targeted military sites in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) and other areas in occupied Palestine with drones. https://t.co/ebY0BrFRos — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

