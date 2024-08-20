By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The X account of Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef with more than 11 million followers, disappeared from the social media platform on Tuesday, raising questions about free speech.

“I am not sure if or when my Twitter account will be back,” Youssef posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, adding: “I don’t wish to make any media statements or interviews about that now. Thank You.”

“Any other account posing as me on Twitter is fake,” he added.

The reason for the disappearance of Youssef’s account was unknown.

A few hours later, however, Youssef wrote another post on Instagram, denying that the account was taken down by X.

“I don’t wish to falsely victimize myself using this,” he said.

However, the comedian mentioned “safety issues concerning my loved ones” that should be “alleviated” in order for to “consider coming back.

In his last post on X, the former heart surgeon said: “Antisemitism was an accusation that used to freeze the blood on people’s veins. I see many people now realizing how this fear tactic is used to shutdown conversations and scare people.”

“It’s been overused and abused in order to intimidate people. Are you still scared to be called an antisemite by those Zionists? Vote and tell me in the comments. No, I don’t give a … anymore. Or: Yes I’m still scared,” he added.

‘Free Speech’

X users had speculated that his account was removed for his outspoken criticism of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and criticized owner Elon Musk for his comments on free speech.

Former Dutch politician Joram van Klaveren posted: “Bassem Youssef’s account taken down because he spoke up for Palestinians. After Facebook and Instagram, it’s now Elon Musk’s X that’s ending free speech.”

Another user posted: “@elonmusk It seems as though free speech only applies if you don’t mention Israel…”

Another asked: “elonmusk what is the reason behind removing the account of Bassem Youssef? Only the war criminals are allowed on X? Shame on you.”

Breaking: Bassem Youssef’s account taken down because he spoke up for Palestinians. After Facebook and Instagram, it’s now Elon Musk’s X that’s ending #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/S0hQtlkRS1 — Joram van Klaveren (@JoramvKlaveren) August 19, 2024

On Monday Musk tweeted “A reminder that free speech in America is special and we need to do everything possible to preserve it.”

Last October, British journalist Piers Morgan conducted an interview with Youssef on Israel’s offensive on Gaza that went viral. His pointed and humorous critique of Israel’s atrocities in the besieged enclave has garnered much attention and he has appeared on numerous other shows and interviews.

Youssef, whose spouse is from Gaza, has lived and worked in the United States since around 2015.

A reminder that free speech in America is special and we need to do everything possible to preserve it https://t.co/yAvX1TpuRp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2024

Rising Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,857 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)