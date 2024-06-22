GAZA LIVE BLOG: Cuba Joins South Africa in ICJ Case | US to Support Israel against Hezbollah | New Tent Massacre in Rafah – Day 260

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced that Havana will join South Africa in its case against Israel before the International Court of Justice. CNN cited US officials as saying that the Biden Administration is ready to support Israel in case of an all-out war with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded as Israeli forces bombed a displacement camp in Rafah, in an area that was classified as safe. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,653 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, June 21, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Sufa area on the Gaza Strip, on suspicion of launching rockets from within the Strip.

FORMER MOSSAD CHIEF: Netanyahu has no strategy or future vision, and all he cares about is staying in power.

The true face of Zionist culture in Brooklyn, where an old woman repeatedly threw up a Nazi sieg heil salute beside youth chanting for genocide in Gaza while threatening to rape Palestine solidarity protesters and their families pic.twitter.com/3srjZuQn1W — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 22, 2024

Saturday, June 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

US OFFICIALS to CNN: US officials reassured a delegation of senior Israeli officials that President Joe Biden’s administration is fully prepared to support Israel if an all-out war breaks out between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces forced thousands of displaced people to leave Al-Mawasi, under the weight of bombing. This is happening in an area that the Israeli army claims is safe.

Saturday, June 21, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: More than 76% of Gaza’s schools need to be rebuilt.

Saturday, June 21, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

CUBAN FM: Cuba will join South Africa in its lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

Saturday, June 21, 05:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces blow up several buildings in the center and west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)