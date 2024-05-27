Raids in Jenin, Nablus – Shot Youth Left to Bleed to Death by Israeli Forces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian youth has died after being left to bleed by Israeli forces who shot him with live ammunition in Hebron (Al Khalil), while fierce clashes erupted between resistance fighters and troops who stormed a town north of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Majd Shaher ‘Arameen, 14, was shot by Israeli forces near the town of Sa’ir, north-east of Hebron on Sunday evening, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli forces then prevented the Palestinian ambulance crews from reaching him, leaving him to bleed on the ground. The youth later succumbed to his wounds.

Jenin Raid

In the town of Kfar Dan in the north of Jenin, Israeli occupation forces engaged in fierce clashes with resistance fighters after storming the town in the early hours of Monday.

The official Resistance News Network (RNN) shared footage of numerous explosions which took place in the town in the early hours of Monday.

RNN cites local sources as saying that Israeli forces blew up a car belonging to the Kafr Dan Brigade and also set fire to several other vehicles.

Last Tuesday, Israeli forces stormed the town and camp of Jenin with dozens of military vehicles accompanied by drones, and bulldozers used to destroy homes, roads and other infrastructure. The military withdrew after 46 hours, only after killing 12 Palestinians, including a doctor, a teacher, and four youths.

Nablus

In the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, several Palestinians were suffocated by tear gas during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces stormed the southern part of the town, spurring confrontations with its residents.

Soldiers attacked the residents with stun grenades and tear gas bombs, and two youths, aged 17, were detained during the clashes.

Earlier on Monday, illegal Jewish setters attacked shops and their owners in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.

The mayor of the town, Muhammad Azem, said the settlers forced the owners to close their stores.

The attack was carried out in full view of Israeli soldiers, reported WAFA.

East Jerusalem

Israeli police on Monday attacked a Palestinian journalist and prevented another from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, reported WAFA.

According to RNN, a Palestinian youth was assaulted by Israeli forces and then detained in the Old City.

A joint statement by the Detainees’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society noted that Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians, including a child and former detainees.

The arrests mainly occurred in Hebron, while the other detentions took place across various West Bank governorates, including Ramallah, Jenin, Al-Berih, and Jericho, the statement said.

Since October 7, the total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank has risen to over 8,890, according to WAFA.

BREAKING: ISRAELI FORCES HAVE SET FIRE AND BURNT A NUMBER OF VEHICLES AFTER RAIDING KAFR ADAN VILLAGE IN JENIN This is Terrorism pic.twitter.com/CIpcvEnRhL — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 27, 2024

Settlers Set Farms Alight

Illegal Jewish settlers on Monday set fire to agricultural fields owned by Palestinians in the town of Duma, south of Nablus, reported WAFA.

The head of the village council in Duma, Suleiman Dawabsha, said that a group of settlers set fire to privately owned agricultural land in the town’s western part, causing olive trees and other crops to catch fire.

Settlers also set large swathes of land on fire in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

The head of the village council in Husan, Jamal Sabateen, said scores of settlers from the illegal colonial outpost of Beitar Illit set fire to lands planted with vines and olive trees, destroying some of them.

(PC, WAFA)