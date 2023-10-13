Al-Qassam: Israeli Strikes Killed 13 Israeli Hostages

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 13 Israelis, soldiers and others, who were captured by Hamas. (Photo: via AJA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 13 additional Israelis, soldiers and others, who were captured by the Hamas resistance group, mostly on October 7.

The news was made in an announcement by Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which said that those Israelis were killed in a matter of 24 hours as a result of ceaseless Israeli bombardment targeting all parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Brigades statement, issued on Friday morning, six of the prisoners were killed in the northern governorate in two separate locations. Seven others were killed in the Gaza governorate in three different locations. 

A few days earlier, Al-Qassam also announced that four Israeli soldiers, held by Hamas, were killed in Israeli shelling. 

The Israeli army said that 120 Israelis are currently held by the Gaza resistance, while 250 soldiers and officers have been declared dead in the fighting. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

