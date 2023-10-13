Day Seven: Despite Genocide, Psychological Warfare, Gaza Continues to Resist

Israeli airstrikes on besieged Gaza continue for the seventh day in a row. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘Psychological Warfare’, while Israel calls on Palestinians to relocate en masse, adding more fear and confusion to a horrific war, where thousands were killed and wounded in an ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Ministry of Health: The number of Palestinians killed and wounded in the Israeli war on Gaza rose to 1,537 killed and over 6,612 wounded. In the West Bank, 36 killed and over 150 wounded.

LATEST UPDATES BELOW:

Friday, October 13, 10:30am (GMT +3)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: 13 prisoners, including foreigners, in Israeli bombing of the northern and Gaza governorates during the past 24 hours.

Friday, October 13, 9:30am (GMT +3)

WHO: Hospitals in Gaza are reaching a point of collapse, and the arrival of medical emergency teams in the field is facing severe obstacles due to the damage inflicted by the Israeli army airstrikes on the infrastructure.

Friday, October 13, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

AJA:  3 explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Lebanese town of Dhahira on the border with Israel.

INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS: Our teams’ reports from Gaza are beyond imagination. The sequence of events is moving towards disastrous prospects. Gaza’s civilians and infrastructure must be protected at all times.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Two interceptor missiles were fired north towards a target detected in the air.

Friday, October 13, 8:30 am (GMT +3)

NORWAY: Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, said that imposing a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip that includes water, electricity, and food is unacceptable.

Friday, October 13, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

UNRWA: The UN agency said that it has moved its central operations center and international staff to southern Gaza to continue its humanitarian operations and support its staff and Palestinian refugees.

Friday, October 13, 7:20 am (GMT +3)

GOVERNMENT’S MEDIA OFFICE IN GAZA: Warning Gazans to move from the north of the Strip to the south is false propaganda and psychological warfare.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

