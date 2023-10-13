Day Seven: Despite Genocide, Psychological Warfare, Gaza Continues to Resist

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘Psychological Warfare’, while Israel calls on Palestinians to relocate en masse, adding more fear and confusion to a horrific war, where thousands were killed and wounded in an ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Click below for previous blogs: DAY ONE, DAY TWO, DAY THREE, DAY FOUR, DAY FIVE, DAY SIX.

Palestinian Ministry of Health: The number of Palestinians killed and wounded in the Israeli war on Gaza rose to 1,537 killed and over 6,612 wounded. In the West Bank, 36 killed and over 150 wounded.

LATEST UPDATES BELOW:

Friday, October 13, 10:30am (GMT +3)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: 13 prisoners, including foreigners, in Israeli bombing of the northern and Gaza governorates during the past 24 hours.

Friday, October 13, 9:30am (GMT +3)

WHO: Hospitals in Gaza are reaching a point of collapse, and the arrival of medical emergency teams in the field is facing severe obstacles due to the damage inflicted by the Israeli army airstrikes on the infrastructure.

WHO: Hospitals in #Gaza are reaching a point of collapse, and the arrival of medical emergency teams in the field is facing severe obstacles due to the damage inflicted by the #Israeli army airstrikes on the infrastructure. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/jxwLk8Oua9 pic.twitter.com/XEPut2HGoD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

AJA: 3 explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Lebanese town of Dhahira on the border with Israel.

INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS: Our teams’ reports from Gaza are beyond imagination. The sequence of events is moving towards disastrous prospects. Gaza’s civilians and infrastructure must be protected at all times.

INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS: Our teams' reports from Gaza are beyond imagination. The sequence of events is moving towards disastrous prospects. #Gaza's civilians and infrastructure must be protected at all times. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/jxwLk8Oua9 pic.twitter.com/IdaAh1o4X4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2023

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Two interceptor missiles were fired north towards a target detected in the air.

Friday, October 13, 8:30 am (GMT +3)

NORWAY: Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, said that imposing a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip that includes water, electricity, and food is unacceptable.

#Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, said that imposing a complete blockade on the #Gaza Strip that includes water, electricity, and food is unacceptable. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/jxwLk8Oua9 pic.twitter.com/TvSkq37CkL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

UNRWA: The UN agency said that it has moved its central operations center and international staff to southern Gaza to continue its humanitarian operations and support its staff and Palestinian refugees.

We are devastated to confirm that 12 @UNRWA colleagues have been killed since 7 October in the 📍#GazaStrip We mourn this loss and are grieving with our colleagues and the families.@UN staff and civilians must be protected at all times. pic.twitter.com/bGt9GUM0zp — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 12, 2023

Friday, October 13, 7:20 am (GMT +3)

GOVERNMENT’S MEDIA OFFICE IN GAZA: Warning Gazans to move from the north of the Strip to the south is false propaganda and psychological warfare.

GOVERNMENT'S MEDIA OFFICE IN #GAZA: Warning Gazans to move from the north of the Strip to the south is false propaganda and psychological warfare. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/jxwLk8Oua9 pic.twitter.com/cGzDGdsJ52 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2023

(The Palestine Chronicle)