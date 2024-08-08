By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has revoked the accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats who have been dealing with the Palestinian Authority.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that the decision was in response to “a flurry of recent anti-Israel and unilateral steps taken (by) the government of Norway.” This includes recognizing a Palestinian state and recent “severe comments by senior Norwegian officials,” the Times of Israel reported.

The ministry said the Norwegian ambassador was summoned to its office in Jerusalem and informed that the diplomats would have their accreditation revoked in seven days and their visas in three months.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reportedly said “Norway conducts a unilateral policy on the Palestinian issue – therefore I ordered the termination of any representation toward the Palestinian Authority on behalf of the Norwegian embassy in Israel.”

He added, “Those who attack us and conduct a unilateral policy against us will pay a price.”

PA’s Condemnation

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has said it “unequivocally condemns and rejects” Israel’s decision “to restrict the work of Norwegian diplomats in the occupied State of Palestine, including Jerusalem.”

“This decision represents a serious and alarming precedent, posing a direct threat to all countries by attempting to influence their principled positions on the occupation’s ongoing violations against the Palestinian people,” the Ministry added in a statement.

It said Israel’s actions “are clearly intended to undermine those who contribute to diplomatic and legal efforts to hold the occupying power accountable for its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.”

Recognition of Palestine

Last May, Norway joined Spain and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as a state. Slovenia and Armenia followed suit in June.

The recognitions have angered Israel, which vowed to take measures against these countries.

Norway has a representative office in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Its diplomats, however, must pass through Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank to reach there.

Last month, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) voted to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it an “existential threat” to Israel.

Passed by 68 – 9 votes, the resolution “firmly opposes” the establishment of a Palestinian state “west of Jordan” as it posed “an existential danger” to Israel.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu)