‘Historical Justice’ – Norway, Spain, Ireland Officially Recognize Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Tuesday, Norway, Ireland and Spain officially recognized the State of Palestine and established full diplomatic relations with it.

Before the Spanish government approved a decree officially recognizing the State of Palestine on Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the recognition is “a matter of historical justice”.

“The only route towards establishing peace is the establishment of a Palestinian state, living side by side with the state of Israel,” he said.

Sanchez also stressed the immediate need to end the unprecedented crisis in Gaza, open crossings, and called for a permanent ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Norway also officially recognized the State of Palestine on Tuesday.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “Norway’s official recognition of Palestine as a state has entered into force”.

Ireland has also officially recognized Palestine as a state and established full diplomatic relations with it, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday.

“Today’s Government decision authorizes the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine,” Martin said in a statement on X.

The leaders of the Norway, Spain and Ireland European countries announced this step simultaneously last week, expressing hope that other nations would join the initiative, believing it would enhance prospects for peace.

‘Partner in Genocide’

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Sanchez of being “a partner to incitement to the genocide of Jews and to war crimes.”

Katz also drew a parallel between Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz on the one hand and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar on the other after her call for a free Palestine “from the river to the sea”.

“Khamenei, Sinwar, and deputy PM Yolanda Diaz call for the elimination of Israel and for the establishment of an Islamic Palestinian terror state from the river to the sea,” Katz wrote on X in Spanish.

State of Palestine

Palestine has already been recognized by 144 countries worldwide.

Within the European Union, eight member states—Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria—have already recognized the State of Palestine.

Britain and Australia have indicated that they are considering recognition. However, France has stated that now is not the appropriate time for such a move. Meanwhile, Germany, aligning with Israel’s closest ally, the United States, opposes a unilateral approach, insisting that a two-state solution can only be achieved through dialogue.

(The Palestine Chronicle)