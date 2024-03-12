‘Ambushed in Khan Yunis’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 158

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

All three major Palestinian and Lebanese fighting forces reported decisive operations against the Israeli army, both in Gaza and in northern Israel.

Al-Qassam blew up an Israeli tank, targeted Israeli infantry forces and ambushed others.

Al-Quds Brigades struck several Israeli targets in Khan Yunis and its environs, while Hezbollah has targeted, using ‘appropriate weapons’, many Israeli military positions at the Eastern and Western sectors.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters trapped two Zionist infantry forces into a tight ambush and clashed with their members from point-blank range in the L tower complex of Hamad Town, north of the city of Khan Yunis. Enemy planes were monitored evacuating the dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate two anti-personnel devices in two Zionist infantry forces, clash with their members, and cause them to fall between dead and wounded in the K and J tower blocks in Hamad Town, north of the city of Khan Yunis.” https://twitter.com/abulmaali_/status/1766351983324078502

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“After their return from the combat lines in Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Yunis, our fighters confirmed carrying out a number of missions: – Our fighters detonated a highly-explosive device in a Zionist force of 6 individuals barricaded inside a residential apartment in Hamad Town. – Our fighters targeted a Zionist military vehicle and D9 bulldozer with RPG shells. – Our fighters bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers with artillery shells in the center of Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Yunis.” “After our fighters returned from the combat areas in the Al-Qarara area, they confirmed that they had carried out a number of missions: – The bombing of a house east of Al-Qarara with a special Zionist force of 7 soldiers, leaving it dead and wounded. – Detonating a tunnel that was previously rigged with a group of enemy soldiers northeast of Al-Qarara.”

Watch: Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen fighting in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza. Audio and Text Translation: 0:17 – (Voice of Abu Hamza) “O you small mercenaries, unscrupulous and unjust, we will destroy your hopes on the land of Gaza, just as we destroyed the… pic.twitter.com/50m9Ay9ljI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 29, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 12-03-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 7:00, bombarded the Air Defense and Missile Command headquarters at the Keila barracks, the missile and artillery base in Yoav, and the surrounding artillery positions with more than 100 Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli attacks on our people and villages, including the recent attack in the vicinity of Baalbek city, which resulted in a martyr. 2- At 17:55, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. 3- At 18:05, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits “- Western Sector: 1- At 10:15, targeted the Rahib site with a Burkan missile, achieving a direct hit. 2- At 12:45, targeted the Al-Jardah point with Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit. 3- At 14:00, espionage devices at the Birkat Risha site were targeted using appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

⚡️WATCH: Hezbollah published a video showing the operation targeting an IOF infantry force in Mount Adir. pic.twitter.com/fVllSb0NyF — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) March 12, 2024

4- At 14:25, espionage devices at the Jal Al-Alam site were targeted with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. 5- At 16:00, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site and a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers behind it with Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits. 6- At 16:00, targeted the Hadab Yarin site with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly. 7- At 16:00, targeted the Birkat Risha site with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly. 8- At 16:15, targeted an Israeli drone in the airspace over the border areas with occupied Palestine using appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied territories. 9- At 16:45, targeted the Zarit barracks with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly. 10- At 17:00, targeted the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)