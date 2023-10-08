Blinken Says US ‘Likely’ to Announce New Military Aid to Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States could announce new military support for Israel later on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

In an interview with CNN, Blinken said that they are “looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you’re likely to hear more about that later today”.

“President [Joe] Biden’s direction was to make sure that we’re providing Israel everything it needs in this moment to deal with the attacks from Hamas,” Blinken added.

Washington gives Israel at least $3.8 billion annually in military aid.

“It is no secret that Israel is the world’s leading recipient of US aid since World War II,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“According to data provided by the US Congressional Research Service, Israel has received $146 billion of US taxpayers’ money as of November 2020,” Baroud added.

