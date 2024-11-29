Lebanon Accuses Israel of Breaches of Ceasefire Deal amid Netanyahu’s Threats

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Thursday to resume “intense warfare” if the fragile two-day-old ceasefire deal with Lebanon is violated.

This warning came amidst accusations by the Lebanese Army of multiple Israeli breaches of the agreement.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu stated that “If the agreement is violated, we will escalate to intense warfare.” “I refer to it as a ceasefire because I did not declare the war over,” he added.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Lebanese army accused Israel of repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement on November 27 and 28. These breaches reportedly involved attacks on several areas within Lebanese territory, using various weapons.

The Lebanese military, in a post on its X platform, emphasized that it was “closely monitoring these violations in coordination with relevant authorities to address the situation.”

Israeli Violations

The Israeli violations were concentrated in South Lebanon but extended to other areas.

Two people were injured early Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Markaba, South Lebanon, according to Anadolu news agency. Israeli tank fire was reported in Ayta al-Shaab, Bent Jbeil, Khiam, Taybe, Wazzani, and the outskirts of Kfarshouba.

Additionally, Israeli reconnaissance planes flew over Tyre and Bint Jbeil on Thursday morning. The Israeli army also reportedly fired at journalists in Khiam who were covering the return of displaced Lebanese to the town, resulting in the injury of two individuals.

Israeli artillery shelled areas near the Fatima Gate in Kafr Kila and targeted the town of Odaisseh, according to Anadolu. The Israeli army also arrested four individuals in South Lebanon, claiming they were members of Hezbollah.

A tally by Anadolu, based on Israeli army announcements and news reports, including those from the NNA, recorded at least 18 Israeli violations, with 13 occurring on Wednesday alone.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center announced on Thursday that the intense Israeli airstrikes on November 26, the day before the ceasefire came into effect, claimed 78 lives and injured 266 others. This raised the total death toll to 3,961, with 16,520 people injured since the onset of Israel’s war on Lebanon.

Rescue efforts remain underway “to recover victims from the rubble, conduct DNA identification, and coordinate with hospitals for precise data,” the ministry reported. It also noted that a comprehensive review of casualties is being conducted, with a final report forthcoming.

Macron Calls Berri, Mikati

Alongside these developments, French President Emmanuel Macron contacted Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and House Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday to discuss the ceasefire deal and Israel’s violations of the agreement.

According to the NNA, Mikati expressed gratitude to Macron for his “steadfast commitment to Lebanon” and the critical role he played in securing the deal.

Mikati assured Macron that the Lebanese Army continues to operate in southern regions, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. He also mentioned that plans are underway to reinforce the army’s presence south of the Litani River.

Mikati urged Macron to maintain pressure on Israel to stop its violations, which he said “had resulted in casualties and significant material damage earlier in the day.”

During the call between Berri and Macron, the two leaders discussed Lebanon’s efforts to uphold the ceasefire deal and the challenges posed by Israel’s breaches, which have further complicated the security situation.

They also touched on preparations for Lebanon’s upcoming presidential elections, with Berri having scheduled a parliamentary session to elect a president on January 9.

(PC, Anadolu, NNA)