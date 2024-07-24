By Palestinian Chronicle Staff

The Civil Defense in Gaza said they are receiving many appeals from citizens trapped in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, demanding that they be evacuated from the area, with some of them being wounded and sick. US Senator Bernie Sanders said that Netanyahu will be the first time a war criminal will be given the honor of addressing Congress. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Palestine is the core of the issues in the Middle East. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,090 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,147 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, July 24, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHINESE FM: Palestine is the core of the issues in the Middle East.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: “We are receiving many appeals from citizens trapped in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, demanding that they be evacuated from the area. Some of them are wounded and sick.”

HAARETZ: The political leadership in Israel believes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is open to a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, but he will refrain from announcing this during his speech this evening, Wednesday, to the US Congress

Wednesday, July 24, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in several towns north and east of the coastal city of Acre.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child was killed by Israeli snipers stationed behind Abu Nuwaira School, east of Abasan al-Jadida in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling is targeting the area near the Wadi Gaza Bridge from the direction of Salah al-Din Street in the northeast of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a residential area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Apocalyptic-like footage shows displaced Palestinians fleeing the genocidal Israeli bombardment of civilian areas in Khan Yunis. This starkly reminds the world of how the barbaric Israeli regime disregards all humanitarian limits, with full support from US and Western countries. pic.twitter.com/TeXeXyC1jh — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) July 22, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces in the Tel al-Sultan axis and downtown Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The engineering units of the occupation army blew up a residential block and commercial buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Ayelet Hashahar area in the Upper Galilee after a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon.

Wednesday, July 24, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters are firing intensively at citizens and homes east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-AQSA TV: Fierce clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, coinciding with violent aerial and artillery bombardment.

Psychological relief for children in the displacement camps in Khan Yunis, one of the activities of the ‘Youth Councils.’ pic.twitter.com/UMRz52q5EO — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 23, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was seriously injured as a result of rockets fired from Lebanon yesterday in the Harduf area in northern Israel.

Wednesday, July 24, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

TRUMP: I look forward to meeting Netanyahu on Friday and I look forward even more to achieving peace in the Middle East.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Jurn area in the town of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

BREAKING: 400 American Jews mark Netanyahu's arrival by refusing to leave Congress until our government listens to the will of the people and STOPS ARMING ISRAEL! pic.twitter.com/WElpHLMHjn — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) July 23, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the northern city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli army launched two raids on the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, July 24, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, July 24, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

SANDERS: Wednesday will be the first time a war criminal will be given the honor of addressing Congress.

Wednesday, July 24, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

JEWISH VOICE FOR PEACE: 300 people were arrested in Congress as protesters demanding an end to arming Israel.

