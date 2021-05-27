Amid Protests, Israeli Court Postpones Ruling on Expulsion of Families in Silwan

Nearly 200 Palestinians gathered outside the Jerusalem District Court today to protest the planned forcible expulsion of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, Anadolu Agency reported.

The hearing was against an Israeli court verdict, which ruled in 2020 to forcibly displace seven Palestinian families in Silwan in favor of Jewish settlers. The court said it would issue a decision on the pending appeal “soon”.

TODAY: Members of All That’s Left joined a protest led by residents of Silwan and other activists this morning outside the Jerusalem District Court to protest the evictions of families from Batan al Hawa. We join together in saying no to forced displacement! Photo: Oriel Eisner pic.twitter.com/9lwgR41wjn — All That's Left: Anti-Occupation Collective (@ATLCol) May 26, 2021

It is Israeli policy,” he continued, adding that there is a “double standard” in Israeli law.

At least one Palestinian, Qutaiba Odeh, was arrested at the protest.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)