Amid Protests, Israeli Court Postpones Ruling on Expulsion of Families in Silwan

May 27, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Seven Palestinian families could be forcibly displaced in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Photo: Anne Paq, via ActiveStills.org)

Nearly 200 Palestinians gathered outside the Jerusalem District Court today to protest the planned forcible expulsion of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, Anadolu Agency reported.

The hearing was against an Israeli court verdict, which ruled in 2020 to forcibly displace seven Palestinian families in Silwan in favor of Jewish settlers. The court said it would issue a decision on the pending appeal “soon”.

It is Israeli policy,” he continued, adding that there is a “double standard” in Israeli law.

At least one Palestinian, Qutaiba Odeh, was arrested at the protest.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.