One Day after ICJ Ruling – International Activists Injured by Jewish Settlers in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian and international activists were injured on Sunday in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its medics transferred international activists to the hospital after they were assaulted by illegal Jewish settlers in the town of Qusra in the northern West Bank.

The incident comes only one day after the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory violates international law.

“On the heels of the ICJ decision pronouncing Israeli occupation illegal as a whole and pointing out to systematic lack of accountability for settler violence, three international volunteers were evacuated to a hospital in Nablus after being attacked by settlers in the West Bank village of Qusra, south of Nablus,” the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) said in a statement, adding that “Israeli authorities on location failed to arrest the assailants.”

BREAKING: Illegal settlers from "Esh Kodesh" attacked Israeli, foreign and Palestinian activists with batons, iron rods, and stones in Qusra, Nablus and the Westbank. They really are little terrorists. Soldiers fired warning shots but made no arrests. pic.twitter.com/9xqJUwHT9M — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 21, 2024

“Settlers who descended from the extremist Esh Kodesh south of Nablus, attacked Palestinian farmers tending to their lands, as well as international volunteers accompanying them for protection against such attacks,” the statement added.

According to ISM, the settlers “carried out the attack using metal pipes, batons and threw stones at the people from close range.”

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a Palestinian citizen was also injured in the attack.

ICJ’s Ruling

The 15-judge panel of the UN’s World Court at The Hague ruled on Friday that Israel is under an obligation “to immediately cease all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers” from the occupied land.

The Court also concluded that Israel “has the obligation to make reparation for the damage caused to all the natural or legal persons concerned in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

It also stated that all states “are under an obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence” of Israel in occupied Palestinian territory “and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence” of Israel in that territory.

The ICJ President, Judge Nawaf Salam, further said that “international organizations, including the United Nations, are under an obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence” of Israel in the occupied territory.

(The Palestine Chronicle)