Amid Tensions with Netanyahu – Egyptian Army Chief Makes Surprise Visit to Gaza Border

The Egyptian Cairo News Channel reported on Thursday that the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Army, Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathy Khalifa, made a surprise visit on Thursday to assess the security situation along the Gaza Strip border.

According to the National Media Authority, a government body, Lieutenant General Khalifa reviewed the security measures in the northeastern strategic area, starting with an inspection of the forces securing the Rafah land crossing.

The Authority’s website stated that Khalifa emphasized the Egyptian Armed Forces’ primary mission of safeguarding the country’s borders across all strategic directions.

He affirmed that “the men of the armed forces are capable of defending the homeland’s borders, generation after generation.”

The inspection was reportedly attended by key military figures, including the Commander of the Border Guard Forces, the Deputy Chief of Armed Forces Operations, the Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, the Commander of the Second Field Army, Special Forces commanders, and other senior military officials.

Netanyahu’s Allegations

Coinciding with the Egyptian Chief of Staff’s visit to Sinai, Cairo News Channel quoted a senior Egyptian source as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not prioritize the return of Israeli detainees alive if it conflicts with his personal goals.

The source further stated that Netanyahu’s recent claims lack realism, asserting that he is attempting to shift blame to other countries for his inability to achieve objectives in Gaza, where widespread atrocities have occurred.

The source also reportedly dismissed Netanyahu’s accusations of arms smuggling from Egypt, calling it a fabrication designed to cover up his government’s failure to control arms trafficking from Israel to Gaza. The Israeli government, according to the source, has lost credibility both domestically and internationally and continues to spread falsehoods to hide its failures.

Additionally, the source warned that Netanyahu’s claims about weapons smuggling from Egypt were an attempt to deflect attention from his inability to rescue captives or secure a military victory in Gaza and the West Bank.

The source highlighted dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s continued inability to negotiate a ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu reiterated his intention to maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor. He criticized Israel’s previous withdrawal from the corridor, which he claimed facilitated the flow of weapons into Gaza and increased the threat to Israel.

Egypt has strongly rejected Netanyahu’s accusations that it is allowing weapons smuggling into Gaza via the Philadelphi Corridor, dismissing them as attempts to derail ceasefire negotiations.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, accusing him of using Egypt’s name to deflect Israeli public opinion, obstruct progress toward a ceasefire and detainee exchange, and hinder mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

