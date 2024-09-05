1,307 Rockets – Resistance Roundup – Day 335

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has begun changing its language regarding an imminent war against Lebanon following Hezbollah’s response, which has reportedly reached sensitive military and intelligence areas inside Israel.

According to a statement issued by Israel’s domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, 1,307 rockets were launched from Lebanon in August, compared to 1,091 in July, 855 in June, 1,000 in May, 744 in April, 746 in March, 534 in February, and 334 in January.

The gradual but significant increase in Hezbollah’s attacks in south Lebanon and at the northern Israeli front indicates that the Lebanese group has no intention of slowing down its operations until Israel ends its war and genocide in Gaza.

On August 25, Hezbollah fired 340 rockets, missiles, and drones toward Israel in a single operation as the first phase of the retaliation to the assassination of Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fouad Shukr, who was killed by Israel on July 30.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device south of Street 8 in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

“WATCH: Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast a new video titled ‘I am coming home’ showing a number of Israeli captives sending messages to their families and their government, demanding greater efforts to secure their release.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast a new video titled "I am coming home" showing a number of Israeli captives sending messages to their families and their government, demanding greater efforts to secure their release. pic.twitter.com/oOyahFCdpD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 5, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters in Jenin are confronting the enemy forces in the vicinity of the besieged house, targeting the enemy forces and military vehicles with barrages of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters in Jenin are engaged in fierce battles with enemy forces on the battle axes in the Al-Hadaf neighborhood, and they are showering enemy forces with barrages volleys of bullets, achieving confirmed casualties.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 5-09-2024, launched a coordinated attack with a swarm of attack drones and Katyusha rockets on the Ramot Naftali barracks, hitting its targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 5-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion at the Beit Hillel barracks, hitting its targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 5-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 south of the Yaara barracks. The attack targeted the locations where its officers and soldiers were stationed, striking its targets precisely.

BREAKING: A huge fire broke out again in northern Israel as a result of Hezbollah's missile bombing. pic.twitter.com/lohoC8Hojq — ZAINABZEHRA🏴🇮🇷🇱🇧🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@ZAINABALI_72) September 4, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:15 PM, on Thursday 5-09-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on Tal Al-Tayhat with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:15 PM, on Thursday 5-09-2024, targeted the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM, on Thursday 5-09-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM, on Thursday 5-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Birkat Risha site, with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:35 PM, on Thursday 5-09-2024, targeted the Hanita site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.”

