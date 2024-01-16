Another ‘Incident’ Reported Off Yemeni Coast – UK Maritime Agency

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A UK maritime agency reported on Tuesday another “incident” off the coast of Yemen amid ongoing tension in the region.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement that it had received a report of an incident 100 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, Yemen.

“Authorities are investigating,” the statement said, advising ships “to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.”

This came a day after Yemeni armed forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, targeted an American ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The military spokesperson for the Yemeni group, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Monday that Ansarallah now officially considers all American and British ships in the Red Sea military targets.

The announcement is considered a major development, considering that previously, Ansarallah Houthis only targeted ships that were bound for Israeli ports, as a way of putting pressure on Israel to end its genocidal war on Gaza.

The United States and the British government, who support the Israeli war, carried out several attacks at Yemeni targets starting on January 12, resulting in the killing and wounding of Yemenis.

Additionally, the US-drafted UN Security Council Resolution 2722, in addition to the US-led Red Sea coalition Prosperity Guardian, were supposedly designed to secure the Red Sea.

But the expansion of the Houthi operations, in response to the US-UK attacks, is likely to turn the Red Sea into a war zone, complicating an already difficult situation for the global economy.

Many shipping companies have already canceled their movement through the Red Sea, others have diverted away from the Bab Al-Mandab area, and more are likely to join them in coming days.

(PC, Anadolu)