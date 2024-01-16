Head of Shin Bet to Resign Due to ‘Intelligence Failures’ – Israeli Army Radio

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One of Bar’s predecessors, Yaakov Perry, said in an interview with Israeli Army Radio on Monday that Ronen Bar will resign after the war.

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, Ronen Bar, is expected to resign from his position at the end of the war over the intelligence failures ahead of the Hamas military operation on October 7, according to Israeli media.

“I spoke with him directly about what is expected and I have no doubt that he will be one of the first to hand over the keys,” one of Bar’s predecessors, Yaakov Perry, said in an interview with Israeli Army Radio on Monday.

“His intention is to leave the position,” Perry added, stating that Bar wants to “pay the price” for the failures that led to the resistance operation in the Gaza envelope settlements.

Bar acknowledged on October 15 his responsibility for the failures that preceded the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

“Despite a series of actions that we carried out, unfortunately, on (October 7), we were unable to generate sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted,” he explained.

“As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is mine. There will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting.”

Perry insisted that the country’s political leaders must leave before the security officials for their failure as well.

“We must ensure that there is a balance in which the political leadership and the defense establishment pay the price,” he said, adding that “Everyone must bear responsibility for failure.”

On October 7, occupied Palestine woke up to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance, targeting various cities and settlements in southern Israel.

Israel responded with a major military campaign on besieged Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, MEMO)