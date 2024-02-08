Palestine TV Journalist, Son Killed – 15 New Israeli Massacres on 125th Day of Gaza Genocide

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 130 civilians and wounding 170 others, during the past 24 hours.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed, and others sustained various injuries, in the ongoing occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, which enters its 125th day.

The occupation warplanes bombed homes in various neighborhoods of Gaza City, focusing mostly on the neighborhoods of Al-Rimal, Al-Sabra, and Al-Zaytoun, killing scores, while many others sustained various injuries.

The occupation artillery also fired shells at Al-Rimal and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City.

A number of Palestinians were killed, and others were injured, after being targeted by Israeli drones in the alleys and streets of the western region of Gaza City.

The strikes targeted the university square, and the industrial, aviation, and Saraya intersection.

Sources told the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, that some of the dead and the wounded are still lying in the same place, as the Israeli army prevents ambulances from reaching them to transport them to Hospitals.

Explosions and gunfire were also heard in Al-Sabra, Al-Rimal, and Tal Al-Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City, resulting from the occupation army targeting a number of homes in the vicinity of the place.

War on the South

The bodies of 14 slain Palestinians, including 5 children, and dozens of injuries were recovered after the occupation warplanes bombed two homes owned by the Fahjan and Al-Mughir families in Tal Al-Sultan and Al-Saudi neighborhoods, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Nafez Abdel Jawad, a journalist working for Palestine TV, and his son were killed in an Israeli missile strike that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation warplanes intensely and violently bombed various neighborhoods of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and the occupation artillery fired dozens of rocket shells at the eastern areas of the city.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the border area south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery fired dozens of rocket shells at the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,840 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)