Ansarallah Strikes Beersheba with Ballistic Missile, Vows More Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah says it launched a ballistic missile at Beersheba and vows to continue targeting Israeli sites until the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, announced on Saturday the successful implementation of a ballistic missile strike on the Israeli-occupied city of Bir Al-Saba (Beersheba).

The strike, Saree said, was part of what the group calls the ‘Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad,’ a broader military campaign in support of the Palestinian people and resistance factions in Gaza.

According to the statement, the operation targeted what Saree described as a “sensitive Israeli enemy site” using a Dhu al-Fiqar ballistic missile.

He stated that the missile “successfully achieved its goal,” though Israeli sources stated that the missile was intercepted.

The Israeli army said it attempted to shoot down the missile fired from Yemen, following reports of an explosion near the Arad area, east of Beersheba. Air raid sirens were activated across the southern region of Israel, including the Dead Sea area, the Naqab (Negev), and parts of the occupied south.

In his statement, Saree also revealed that Ansarallah carried out several other operations in the past week targeting Israeli military and strategic installations in Beersheba, Haifa, and Jaffa using a combination of drones and ballistic missiles. “All were crowned with success, thanks be to Allah,” he said.

Saree reiterated that Ansarallah will continue to carry out operations until the Israeli aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is fully lifted. He framed the group’s actions as a religious, moral, and humanitarian obligation.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza in October 2023, Ansarallah has declared its military support for the Palestinian resistance.

The group has launched numerous attacks on Israeli territory and shipping lanes in the Red Sea, imposed what it described as a naval blockade on the ports of Eilat and Haifa, and declared a no-fly zone over Ben Gurion Airport.

In response, the Israeli military has launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes on Yemen, targeting infrastructure including Sanaa International Airport and the port facilities in Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif.

(PC, SABA)