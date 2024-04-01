Complex Operation – Resistance Roundup – Day 178

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance in Khan Yunis carried out a complex operation resulting in the death and wounding of many Israeli soldiers.

The Resistance targeted Israeli tanks as they were withdrawing from Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Hezbollah also continued to escalate its resistance attacks at all fronts, using rockets and artillery shells.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully trapped a Zionist force in a complex ambush where they targeted an armored personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and targeted a group of 7 soldiers at the same place with another shell.

“As soon as the rescue force arrived to save them, they engaged in heavy weaponry clashes, inflicting deaths and injuries among all of them in the Al-Balad area of Khan Younis city in the south of the Gaza Strip.”

In this vide, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting invading Israeli forces penetrating the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/SvL2XDmQOR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“After our fighters returned from the combat lines in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex, they confirmed that they had targeted a military vehicle of the type Merkava-4 at the Maternity Junction just before the enemy forces withdrew from the place.

“WATCH: Saraya Al-Quds displays scenes of targeting a military vehicle and bombing Zionist enemy soldiers during the battles around Al-Shifa Complex in west Gaza.”

Saraya Al-Quds displayed scenes of targeting a military vehicle and bombing Israeli soldiers during the battles around Al-Shifa Complex in west Gaza, before Israel's withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/iCPoWIHRzo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 1, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Monday, 1-04-2024, targeted an Israeli enemy technical team while they were maintaining technical and espionage equipment at the Baghdadi site with artillery shells, inflicting confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:10 PM on Monday, 01-04-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

BREAKING | Senior security official in Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah Abu Ali Al-Askari issues a statement saying that the Iraqi resistance is ready to support over 12,000 resistance fighters in Jordan, and arm them with all the light and medium weapons they need. He says it will… pic.twitter.com/upcJY2r7cp — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 1, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:20 PM on Monday, 01-04-2024, targeted for the second time the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:50 PM on Monday, 01-04-2024, targeted the command headquarters of the newly established Liman Brigade with artillery shells.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)