Ansarallah Targets Israeli Base, Downs US Drone – Saree Pledges Continued Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, launched on Friday a significant military operation targeting the Nevatim airbase in the Naqab region in southern Israel.

Speaking at a large gathering in Sabeen Square, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that a hypersonic ballistic missile, called Palestine 2, successfully struck its target at Nevatim.

According to Saree, this action marks the fifth phase in Yemen’s escalation against the Israeli occupation.

Earlier in the day, Yemeni air defenses also downed a US MQ-9 drone conducting hostile operations over the Al-Jawf province, bringing the total number of downed MQ-9 drones to 12.

Yemeni General Yahya Saree narrates his victory,

The statements say that the Yemeni army’s slogan and the Palestinian slogan help in confronting Israel from the beginning.! pic.twitter.com/zDerZmY9lE — Yemen Military (@YEMEN_Militar) November 8, 2024

Saree reiterated Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people through continued enforcement of a maritime blockade and supportive military actions against Israeli forces.

He stressed that these operations will persist until the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and attacks on Lebanon cease.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni News Agency, Saba, reported two airstrikes conducted by American-British coalition forces on the At-Tuhayat district in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.

The strikes are part of ongoing assaults by US-UK forces, intended to hinder Yemen’s support for Resistance movements in Gaza and Lebanon.

On Friday, massive demonstrations across Yemen confirmed the nation’s resolve to support Palestine and Lebanon.

Demonstrators pledged to continue fundraising and donation efforts for Palestine and called for next week to be dedicated to providing aid to displaced Lebanese people.

This is not scene of hollywood's #TITANIC movie. This is the ship of UK which is directly hit by #ANSARALLAH (houthis) ballistic missile.

Now, this ship will accompany TITANIC 😂

Houthis are hitting nose of superpowers again and again bleeding them🔻🇾🇪🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/NuU6pOuXHx — War Monitor (@Gaza_Monitor) November 2, 2024

In their statement, the organizers affirmed Yemen’s unwavering commitment to its faith-driven principles, pledging ongoing support to Palestinian and Lebanese fighters.

“You are not alone. We are by your side until victory, prepared to confront the forces of arrogance in the region,” they declared in a statement.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,469 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,561 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)