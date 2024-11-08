‘Harris Has Herself to Blame’ – Stein Says Democrats Betrayed Their Base

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The Democrats betrayed their base—I don’t see them coming back. The economic disparities are real. People are tired of the Democrats. They need to move over and allow a proper opposition.”

The Green Party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Jill Stein, has said that the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris only has herself to blame for losing the Muslim vote in Michigan in the recent US elections.

“Harris lost those votes to start with. In many ways, we were the competitor to Trump,” Stein said in an interview with Newsweek magazine on Wednesday.

She said the Democrats had pleaded with her to stand down, “arguing that she would draw crucial votes,” thereby “undermining President Joe Biden” and Vice President Harris, the magazine reported.

The Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for losing to Trump again after decades of failures & betrayals. This year removes any doubt that the Democratic Party has failed the people it claims to represent & we need a genuine opposition party for people, planet & peace. https://t.co/DjJuXKZT6m — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 7, 2024

Stein believed that the Democratic Party had lost its credibility and rejected “the suggestion that she helped President-elect Donald Trump win in Michigan and elsewhere.”

Newsweek said Biden had won in Dearborn “by a 3-to-1 margin in 2020, but Trump took 47 percent this time around, with Harris at 28 percent and Stein at 22 percent.”

“We won 22% of the vote in Dearborn, and that feels great. There is a real movement here in Dearborn. It feels like a real alliance with the Muslim American community—and we will continue to build on that,” Stein told the magazine.

Genocide ‘Not Going Away’

Stein also vowed to continue the fight for peace in the Middle East, saying “The genocide isn’t going away. There is a need for an opposition party.”

She stressed that “When the goal is to stop a genocide, you have to keep going. Donald Trump is likely to disappoint his supporters. Bibi Netanyahu has no intention of laying down arms. There is no peace at hand.”

The Green Party candidate said the Democrats “have really lost credibility” and she does not “see them coming back.”

“They are seen as bought and paid for … Their primaries are rigged, power is top down,” said Stein.

“The Democrats betrayed their base—I don’t see them coming back. The economic disparities are real. People are tired of the Democrats. They need to move over and allow a proper opposition,” she warned.

On X on Thursday, Stein reiterated that the Democrats “have no one to blame but themselves for losing to Trump again after decades of failures & betrayals.”

“This year removes any doubt that the Democratic Party has failed the people it claims to represent & we need a genuine opposition party for people, planet & peace,” she added.

‘Counter-Revolutionary Party’

In an interview with the Palestine Chronicle before the November elections, Stein said “You can’t create a revolution within a counter-revolutionary party.”

“There are just too many mechanisms within — you are accountable to big money and to a leadership that will not provide you appointments, committee membership or the money that they distribute. You’re essentially powerless if you’re trying to fight for the right thing from inside the Democratic Party, which simply isn’t based on those principles.”

Asked about the notion that Harris was bad but Trump was “far worse,” Stein pointed out that the current administration was “committing genocide right now, and Harris is a part of that.”

“Then, you have Donald Trump saying that he’ll finish the job, but who knows what that means because he’s also trying to sell himself as a peace president right now,” she added.

“You’d be a fool to believe either of them. We should not be in the business of measuring genocides against each other,” Stein stated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)