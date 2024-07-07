Winning in Shejaiya – Resistance Roundup – Day 274

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 274th day of the war, the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, is once again the focal point of the Palestinian resistance.

The Israeli army continues to claim military achievements in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, ten days following its re-invasion.

While the supposed Israeli achievements are nearly impossible to qualify, the Palestinian Resistance continues to document its operations in Shejaiya on a daily, if not hourly basis.

On the 274th day of the war, Shejaiya is once again the focal point of the Palestinian resistance, demonstrating that the so-called phase three of the Israeli war on Gaza is as futile as previous phases.

Al-Qassam Brigades alone reported three major operations in Shejaiya while Al-Quds Brigades had at least one major operation, where seven Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully detonated a Television 3 anti-personnel explosive device targeting a Zionist infantry force, causing them to fall dead and wounded in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades completely destroyed a Zionist Merkava-4 tank with a Shuath-3 explosive device, causing it to catch fire on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

Watch the most powerful sniping operations carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades in the #Gaza Strip since the start of the war. pic.twitter.com/vq4Nq2FsKo — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) July 2, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombs the Nahal Oz military site with a number of 107mm rockets. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombards the enemy forces invading the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“After our fighters returned from the combat points, they confirmed that they caused the members of a Zionist force of 7 individuals to be killed and wounded, during a surprise attack and clash with appropriate weapons on Al-Khulafa Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood. “We bombarded Zionist soldiers and vehicles at the Abu Oreiban site in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades: Targeting a Zionist military bulldozer (D9) with an RPG shell near the "Sooq Al-Halal" junction, south of central Rafah city. pic.twitter.com/It2PdHu8Ly — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 6, 2024

“We bombarded with mortar shells a position of Zionist enemy vehicles on the supply line in the Netzarim axis, south of Tal al-Hawa, west of Gaza City. “We targeted the Sofa military site and military gatherings with a barrage of heavy mortar shells. “We bombed, with a rocket barrage, the settlement of Sderot in the Gaza envelope.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 06/07/2024, launched an aerial attack using a squadron of attack drones on the artillery position of the 403rd Battalion of the 91st Division in Beit HaLel, which attacked our villages and people yesterday. The drones hit their targets accurately, causing fires to break out.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 17:25 on Saturday, 06/07/2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 18:30 on Saturday, 06/07/2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)