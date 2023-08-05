Senior Israeli Officials Discuss Collapse of State, to Draw ‘Action Plans’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

If the Israeli Supreme court cancels a recently passed law, which restricts its role in politics, a constitutional crisis is likely to follow. Top Israeli officials met to discuss that possibility.

100 former senior officials in Israel’s defense establishment held an emergency conference to discuss ways to respond to the collapse of the Israeli state, Aljazeera Arabic, quoting the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper said that participants in the conference discussed working methods to protect the Supreme Court, the army and the police “in cases of regime collapse in Israel.”

Ynet News, the online version of Yedioth Ahronoth, said that the conference was “attended by personnel from (Israeli intelligence agencies) Mossad, Shin Bet, police, and the (Israeli army) IDF, including major generals, brigadier generals, and senior commanders.”

Action Plan

“Participants discussed action plans to defend the Supreme Court, the IDF, and the police ‘in crisis situations within the Israeli state,’ particularly if the Supreme Court annuls government decisions, resulting in an unprecedented constitutional crisis in Israel,” Ynet added.

The Israeli Supreme Court held long deliberations on Thursday regarding petitions that call for overturning a controversial law which restricts the removal of the prime minister.

No decision was made in that regard.

The law, which was recently passed through parliamentary majority, is one of the most controversial of the judicial amendments.

Israeli opposition parties argue that the judicial reforms law, approved by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, are designed to provide protection for rightwing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is being charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

For 30 weeks, Israel has been witnessing mass protests demanding that the government roll back the judicial reform bills.

