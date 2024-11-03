As Nasrallah Looks Down – Resistance Roundup – Day 394

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In Imad 5, Nasrallah is also alive but only in terms of his legacy and his words, as his thundering voice is heard in the background.

The first scene started with the reeving of two motorcycles’ engines. One spins in a theatrical scene before two Hezbollah fighters are shown on their way to some unclear destination.

This was the start of the latest Hezbollah video, entitled ‘We Will Not Leave the Arena, We Will Not Drop Our Weapons’.

Based on the text accompanying the video, we already know that the recent footage is a review of ‘Imad 5’, Hezbollah’s fortified underground facilities.

On August 16, the Lebanese Resistance had already shown a different kind of facility named Imad 4, ‘Imad’ here being a reference to Imad Mughniyeh.

Mughniyeh, whose nom de guerre was Al-Hajj Radwan, was one of the main founders of Hezbollah in the 1980s, believed to be the movement’s chief of staff.

When that initial video was revealed, the Palestine Chronicle suggested that the reference to Imad 4 indicated that there are other facilities with similar names and possibly higher numbers.

Imad 5 has demonstrated the accuracy of that analysis.

But what is different between the latest release and the previous one?

When Imad 4 was revealed, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s iconic Secretary-General, was still alive.

In Imad 5, Nasrallah is also alive but only in terms of his legacy and his words, as his thundering voice is heard in the background. “We are here, we will not leave, we are not afraid, we will not surrender, we will not abandon the battlefield, and we will not drop our weapons,” he says.

A dark tunnel shows one well-equipped Hezbollah fighter after the other as they pass by a sign fastened beneath a pipe on the jagged walls of the tunnel.

The sign reads: ‘Imad 5 Facility’.

A large poster of Hassan Nasrallah, with a solemn look on his face, looks down at the fighters. His hands are clasped in front of him. He seemed at peace. Confident.

Quickly, the viewer begins to develop a sense of the mission at hand as the fighters approach an advanced missile system. The rest becomes obvious.

A tunnel opening is revealed, and the missiles are placed in position, directed towards the sky. Slowly they emerge into the open, while Nasrallah’s voice continues to thunder, as the two main points in Nasrallah’s speech are highlighted in yellow and red, the colors of Hezbollah’s famous logo. “We will not abandon the battlefield, we will not drop our weapons,” he says.

One final thing worth mentioning is that the trees above seem to be intact. These missiles have not been fired before. At least, not yet.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Hezbollah unveils underground Imad 5 missile facility. Translation Notes: Notes:

0:22 – Imad 5 facility.

0:25 – “O Imam Mahdi.”

0:31 – A picture of martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The text reads: “We swear by your blood.”

1:00 – Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: “We are here.… pic.twitter.com/pS8hLNQpYn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 3, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets an enemy military site in the Netzarim axis with a Zouari suicide drone.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Zarit with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Shomera with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Even Menachem with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:00 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Metzuba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:00 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Baram with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:00 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Shlomi with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:00 am on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Rosh HaNikra with a rocket barrage.

HEZBOLLAH: A Video of our fighters targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers between the border towns of Kafr Kila and Deir Mimas in south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pFyRr9PRQ1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 3, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Shlomi with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Shamir settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Kidmat Tsvi with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 am on Sunday 3-11-2024, targeted the Katzrin settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank at the Metulla gate with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Khallet Al-Bardousha near Al-Manara with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zevulun base for military industries north of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Baghdadi site with a rocket barrage.

“Thefighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Netofa-Nimra settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Metulla settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the “Metulla” settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted the Beit Lid base belonging to the central region command of the Israeli enemy army (which includes training camps for the Nahal Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade), east of the occupied city of Netanya, with a barrage of qualitative missiles, and the targets were struck accurately.

“While monitoring a group of Israeli enemy army forces trying to establish a command room in the Metulla settlement, at 04:40 pm on Sunday, 03-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it with a guided missile that hit its target accurately, killing and injuring those in it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Sa’ar settlement with a rocket barrage.

ISRAEL HAYOM: A large fire broke out in the area after the drone fell in Eliakim, in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/5FMmzS01Bc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 3, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Meis al-Jabal with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Meis al-Jabal with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Meis al-Jabal with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the air defense unit at 06:03 pm today, Sunday, 03-11-2024, confronted a Hermes 900 drone in the airspace of the Iqlim al-Tuffah region with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Eliakim base (which contains training camps belonging to the Northern Command of the Israeli enemy army) south of the occupied city of Haifa, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:40 pm on Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command in the Ya’ara Barracks with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)