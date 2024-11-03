Crisis in Israel – Netanyahu’s Officials Arrested for Serious ‘Security Case’

By Romana Rubeo

Officials in Netanyahu’s office are accused of tampering with classified materials, orchestrating misinformation campaigns, and compromising security protocols.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported on the arrests of four individuals linked to a significant security case, involving an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other aides.

According to Israeli media, among those detained is Eli Feldstein, who previously served as a spokesperson for Netanyahu’s office.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published an investigation starting on Saturday, suggesting that the inner circle of Netanyahu’s office was deeply involved in orchestrating a complex network of alleged criminal activities.

These activities reportedly included the unauthorized handling of sensitive security information and the manipulation of public perception through forged documents.

The group reportedly created fabricated documents to undermine any possibility of a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. To achieve this, they went as far as producing counterfeit materials attributed to Yahya Sinwar, the late leader of the Hamas movement.

The aim, according to these Israeli sources, was to convince the Israeli public of the improbability of a prisoner exchange, as they promoted a narrative designed to sway public sentiment against any potential deal.

Part of this campaign was reportedly conducted internationally to influence Israeli internal opinion.

A case in point was the publication in the German newspaper Bild of reports, also based on the forged documents, on September 6.

According to Israeli media, citing official sources, if found guilty, Netanyahu’s officials involved in the matter could face serious legal consequences, with potential prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Part of the accusations involves treason, one of the most serious offenses in the Israeli government and military.

This is a developing story ..

