LIVE BLOG: Israel Officially Cut Ties with UNRWA | All Hospitals in the North Destroyed – Day 395

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel has officially informed the United Nations of the severing of ties with UNRWA, with the Israeli Ambassador to the UN claiming that the agency is controlled by the Palestinian movement Hamas.

The Gaza government media office said in a statement that all hospitals in northern Gaza were destroyed by Israel. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,100 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Destroyed All Hospitals in the North

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

The occupation continues its intensive land, air, sea, and combined aggression on the North Gaza Governorate.

The occupation destroyed all hospitals in the North Gaza Governorate, put them out of service, and targeted ambulance crews.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Our Missiles are for Self-Defense

PEZESHKIAN: We are facing a comprehensive economic war, we are not afraid of military war, and the enemy cannot stop us.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Siddiqin, Zawtar al-Sharqiya,  Al-Qalila, and Ain Baa in southern Lebanon.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Bombing of Shaboura, Bureij

AL-JAZEERA:  Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operation

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the occupied city of Safad with a large missile barrage.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured in Israeli raids on two homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Shelling in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were injured in Israeli artillery shelling north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired from Lebanon

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in Rosh Pina and towns in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: We Will Respond to Any Aggression

IRANIAN FM: Iran will definitely respond to any attack on its territory in a firm manner.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Child Dies at Baptist Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child died in the Baptist Hospital after his health condition deteriorated following his evacuation yesterday from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured in Bethlehem

PRCS: A Palestinian was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the Wadi al-Hummus area of ​​Bethlehem, south of the West Bank.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Intercepted from the East

CHANNEL 12: A drone launched from the east was intercepted and caused sirens to be activated in the Golan.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

'Leaks Case is very Dangerous' - Former Israeli Official

FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL CHAIRMAN (to KAN):

I have not witnessed anything more dangerous than the leaks issue.

It is unimaginable that such an issue could happen when the Prime Minister is in charge.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Southern Golan

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded continuously in the southern Golan Heights after a drone infiltration was detected.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya Camp

AL-JAZEERA:

The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings around Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.

Heavy Israeli shelling was reported on the Al-Fakhoura area in the Jabaliya camp.

Mon, Nov 4, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Officially Cut ties with UNRWA

CHANNEL 12: Israel has officially informed the United Nations of the severing of ties with UNRWA.

ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR TO UN: We informed the international organization that we would stop working with UNRWA after we confirmed Hamas’ control over it.

