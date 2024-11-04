LIVE BLOG: Israel Officially Cut Ties with UNRWA | All Hospitals in the North Destroyed – Day 395

Israel has officially informed the United Nations of the severing of ties with UNRWA, with the Israeli Ambassador to the UN claiming that the agency is controlled by the Palestinian movement Hamas.
The Gaza government media office said in a statement that all hospitals in northern Gaza were destroyed by Israel.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,100 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Israel Destroyed All Hospitals in the North
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
The occupation continues its intensive land, air, sea, and combined aggression on the North Gaza Governorate.
The occupation destroyed all hospitals in the North Gaza Governorate, put them out of service, and targeted ambulance crews.
Iran: Our Missiles are for Self-Defense
PEZESHKIAN: We are facing a comprehensive economic war, we are not afraid of military war, and the enemy cannot stop us.
Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Siddiqin, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Al-Qalila, and Ain Baa in southern Lebanon.
Bombing of Shaboura, Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
A girl bids farewell to her brother, who was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a group of civilians in the Bureij camp, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/tVm6DWUjbI
— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) November 2, 2024
Hezbollah Announces New Operation
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the occupied city of Safad with a large missile barrage.
Palestinians Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured in Israeli raids on two homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Injured in Shelling in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were injured in Israeli artillery shelling north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: A number of civilians were injured in Israeli artillery shelling north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/xBKgYPRvPk
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 4, 2024
Rockets Fired from Lebanon
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in Rosh Pina and towns in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.
AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Galilee.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in Rosh Pina and towns in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected. pic.twitter.com/UwxCpIs1Wi
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 4, 2024
Iran: We Will Respond to Any Aggression
IRANIAN FM: Iran will definitely respond to any attack on its territory in a firm manner.
Child Dies at Baptist Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child died in the Baptist Hospital after his health condition deteriorated following his evacuation yesterday from Kamal Adwan Hospital.
Palestinian Injured in Bethlehem
PRCS: A Palestinian was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the Wadi al-Hummus area of Bethlehem, south of the West Bank.
Bethlehem | West Bank 🚨
Palestinian Red Crescent:
A Palestinian was injured by the Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the Wadi al-Hummus area in Bethlehem, south of the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/gUehggBULc
— West Bank Observer (@observrwestbank) November 4, 2024
Drone Intercepted from the East
CHANNEL 12: A drone launched from the east was intercepted and caused sirens to be activated in the Golan.
'Leaks Case is very Dangerous' - Former Israeli Official
FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL CHAIRMAN (to KAN):
I have not witnessed anything more dangerous than the leaks issue.
It is unimaginable that such an issue could happen when the Prime Minister is in charge.
Sirens Sound in Southern Golan
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded continuously in the southern Golan Heights after a drone infiltration was detected.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded continuously in the southern Golan Heights after a drone infiltration was detected. pic.twitter.com/GQT335rlHG
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 4, 2024
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya Camp
AL-JAZEERA:
The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings around Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.
Heavy Israeli shelling was reported on the Al-Fakhoura area in the Jabaliya camp.
AL-JAZEERA:
The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings around Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.
Heavy Israeli shelling was reported on the Al-Fakhoura area in the Jabaliya camp. pic.twitter.com/NeG86idSDq
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 4, 2024
Israel Officially Cut ties with UNRWA
CHANNEL 12: Israel has officially informed the United Nations of the severing of ties with UNRWA.
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR TO UN: We informed the international organization that we would stop working with UNRWA after we confirmed Hamas’ control over it.
Be the first to comment