Attempting to Assassinate Netanyahu – Resistance Roundup – Day 428

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The sign also includes a direct message to Netanyahu: “Do you remember the attempt to assassinate you at the Rafah crossing with a barrage of mortar shells? Signed, Al-Quds Brigades, Rafah Brigade.”

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released a video detailing an alleged assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The footage depicts fighters targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles east of Rafah in southern Gaza with mortar fire.

The video features a fighter launching mortar shells, accompanied by a handwritten note in Arabic and Hebrew.

The note states: “One year since October 7, and two months later, Al-Quds Brigades remain in the field.”

“Don’t think about if you’ll be wounded. Think about when you’ll be wounded,” the sign reads.

Despite Israel’s ongoing genocide and blockade, Palestinian resistance groups continue to carry out operations against Israeli forces, frequently documenting and broadcasting these attacks to demonstrate their resilience and battlefield capabilities.

The Al-Quds Brigades released a video revealing an assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Rafah crossing. pic.twitter.com/UOtJy87mPR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 7, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,664 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,976 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)