LIVE BLOG: Israeli Tanks Enter Syria | Army Officer Killed in Gaza – Day 429

The Al-Qassam Brigades described in a statement an operation that led to the killing of an Israeli officer in the vicinity of the university in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.
Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres across Gaza, with intense artillery shelling reported on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central area of the Strip.
In yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, four Lebanese were killed and two injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district in south Lebanon.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,664 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,976 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Al-Qassam: We Killed a Soldier
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We destroyed a Zionist personnel carrier yesterday afternoon, Saturday, with a Shuath explosive device, and we killed and wounded the crew of the carrier in the vicinity of the university in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip. The enemy announced the death of one of the officers as a result of the operation.
Attempting to Assassinate Netanyahu – Resistance Roundup – Day 428
Artillery Shelling on Nuseirat
AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling on northern Nusairat in the central Gaza Strip.
Water, Oxygen Supplies Cut off to Kamal Adwan Hospital
MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Water and oxygen supplies to Kamal Adwan Hospital have been cut off since Saturday as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing.
Several Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including two children and two women, were killed and others were injured in Israeli raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army continued to demolish homes, especially in areas north of the Strip.
Israel Targets Tents of Displaced Persons in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VvV57CdAhd
Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A lieutenant in the Armored Corps was killed by an anti-tank missile at his tank in Rafah, despite the army being operating there for over 6 months.
More People Killed in Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Four people were killed and six were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district in south Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire.
