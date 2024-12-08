LIVE BLOG: Israeli Tanks Enter Syria | Army Officer Killed in Gaza – Day 429

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including two children and two women, were killed and others were injured in Israeli raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army continued to demolish homes, especially in areas north of the Strip.

