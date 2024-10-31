Assassination in Tulkarm – Israel Kills Three Palestinians, Including Child

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army carried on with its aggression in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinians in the Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps and detaining over 25 Palestinians in the last twenty-four hours.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli drone killed Palestinian child Ahmed Issam Fahmawi and Abdul Aziz Abu Saman in the Nur Shams camp, in Tulkarm.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that it dealt “with a young man injured by shrapnel in the head” by Israeli occupation forces, who was later transferred to Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

WAFA quoted local sources as saying that a large number of occupation vehicles, escorted by three heavy bulldozers, raided the city from its western axis and roamed the main streets before reaching the Nur Shams camp, east of the city.

Furthermore, the Israeli army imposed a tight siege on the camp resulting in intense clashes in Nur Shams amidst sounds of explosions and non-stop hovering of reconnaissance aircraft at a low altitude.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the Israeli bulldozers caused damage to the infrastructure in the area and to the entrances of the shops in the proximity of the camp.

Moreover, Israeli occupation forces damaged the water and electricity lines in the camp, resulting in water and electricity outages.

Hamas Mourns Al-Qassam Commander

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades in Tulkarm, Hussam Bassam Yousef Mallah, 30, was assassinated by Israeli occupation special forces in Tulkarm camp.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas mourned “the Al-Qassam commander Hussam Mallah, who was cowardly assassinated by special occupation forces in Tulkarem camp”.

“We affirm that these assassination operations will not weaken our resistance or break the will of our people in supporting and embracing the resistance in every city, camp, and village of our proud West Bank,” Hamas also said.

The IOF assassinated Al-Qassam Brigades leader in Tulkarem, martyr Hussam Mallah. Sneaking into a camp using a civilian car and a silenced weapon, zionist soldiers found and shot Hussam before withdrawing. pic.twitter.com/EwyyyBTTYZ — GoGrrrl (@juliewebbp) October 31, 2024

Palestinian Worker Injured

In another incident, a Palestinian worker was injured Wednesday night by Israeli gunfire south of the city of Qalqilya.

WAFA reported that the man was injured by a bullet fired by Israeli occupation soldiers “near a separation barrier built on land in the town of Hableh south of Qalqilya.”

According to Anadolu news agency, the Palestinian state television later reported that the Israeli army raided Qalqilya and fired tear gas canisters.

Non-Stop Detentions

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society announced in a joint statement that the Israeli occupation forces detained at least 25 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank in the last 24 hours.

The detentions, which took place in Ramallah, Nablus, and Qalqilya, were executed during raids and involved “violent treatment of detainees, including severe beatings and threats against both the arrested individuals and their families, along with destruction of property in their homes,” the statement read as quoted by WAFA.

The statement stressed that since the start of Israel’s genocide on Gaza last year, the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli occupation army has exceeded 11,500, including those from occupied Jerusalem.

#BREAKING | Field sources in the #WestBank report the martyrdom of two Palestinians following an Israeli bombardment on Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/V3btzenRd0 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 31, 2024

New Battlefield

The Israeli offensive in the occupied West Bank since the start of the genocide on Gaza last year has claimed the lives of 760 Palestinians, 18 of whom are women and 166 children, and over 6,500 recorded injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health numbers.

Last September, Israeli media reported that Israel now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas amongst others.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that the first week of September has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

“Many people were killed, including seven children,” UNRWA said on X, adding that “As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour.”

