Shati Massacre – Ten Members of Haniyeh’s Family Killed, Including Sister

An Israeli bombing targeted on Monday night the family house of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, in the Shati (Beach) Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City.

The bombing resulted in the killing of at least ten family members, including Haniyeh’s sister.

Palestinian media reported that some family members remain under the rubble, with most of the victims being women.

According to Al-Jazeera, search efforts for survivors are ongoing, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Since last night, the Israeli army has intensified its raids on the Shati camp, also targeting a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) shelter school, killing dozens, including children.

Last night, Israeli fighter jets bombed a house belonging to Haniyeh family in al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, levelling it to the ground upon the heads of its civilian occupants. One of the victims was identified as Zahr Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas's politburo chief Ismail… pic.twitter.com/zzptCYgNrY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 25, 2024

On April 10, three of Haniyeh’s sons and several grandchildren were killed in an Israeli raid on a civilian car in the Beach Camp, Gaza City.

The Israeli army acknowledged responsibility for the raids on the Shati camp, claiming they bombed buildings used by Hamas.

Although they did not directly mention targeting Haniyeh’s family, the Israeli Army Radio commented on the attack in which family members, including Haniyeh’s sister, were killed.

Video shows the first moment after Israeli forces targeted the car carrying three sons and three grandchildren of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.pic.twitter.com/RYDeVlOJWH — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 25, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,626 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,098wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)