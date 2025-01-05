Attempted to Flee. Found – Resistance Roundup – Day 457

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance fighters launch coordinated attacks across Gaza, targeting Israeli forces and causing multiple casualties.

Palestinian Resistance fighters have carried out a series of significant operations against Israeli occupation forces across Gaza, causing casualties.

In northern Gaza, fighters from Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in coordination with Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad, ambushed an Israeli patrol near Beit Lahiya.

The Resistance fighters used small arms and hand grenades, reportedly leaving 10 Israeli soldiers dead or wounded. One Israeli soldier, who attempted to flee, was later located and eliminated by the Resistance, according to a statement.

In the northern Gaza town of Jabaliya, Al-Quds Brigades executed a successful operation targeting a building where Israeli soldiers were stationed. A bomb was detonated inside the structure, and Israeli helicopters were observed evacuating casualties from the scene.

In the central Gaza region of Juhor al-Dik, Al-Qassam Brigades joined forces with Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), to target an Israeli command and control center with a rocket barrage.

Additionally, the Forces of Martyr Omar al-Qassem, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), launched mortar fire at Israeli positions in the area.

Further north, Al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Mujahideen Movement, targeted an Israeli command center in Jabaliya with mortar shells.

These coordinated attacks highlight the ongoing resilience and strategic efforts of Palestinian resistance groups as they continue to target Israeli military positions and personnel throughout the Gaza Strip.

Below is the latest statement by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The statement was communicated via their Telegram channels and is published here in its original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the battle lines, our mujahideen confirmed carrying out a joint operation with the mujahideen of the Al-Quds Brigades after they clashed with a Zionist infantry force consisting of 10 Zionist soldiers with weapons and hand grenades, killing and wounding them. They pursued one of the soldiers who fled the scene and finished him off at zero distance west of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.”

