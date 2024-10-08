Beaten to Death – Israel Brutally Kills 66-Year-Old Palestinian Activist in Hebron

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces brutally beat to death Monday morning sixty-six-year-old Palestinian activist Ziad Abu Ehlayyel during a raid on his home in the town of Dura, in Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces raided the activist’s home and violently beat him before he lost consciousness.

Abu Ehlayyel was reportedly rushed to the Dura Hospital but succumbed to his severe injuries soon after his arrival.

This was not the first assault on the Palestinian activist, who was a highly respected figure in his community, since he was often attacked in previous raids by Israeli occupation forces into Dura.

Elderly Palestinian, Ziad Abu Hlayyel, 66 years old, was beaten to death by Israeli forces during a raid on his home in the city of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/fax43CSpAa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2024

Old footage shared on social media shows Abu Ehlayyel challenging Israeli occupation forces, urging them to stop shooting at Palestinian children.

“We don’t want you to shoot anyone, we don’t want you to kill anyone; this is a nonviolent procession, why do you keep shooting at them? Why don’t you stop your settlers from attacking us?” the activist can be heard saying to Israeli occupation forces in the footage.

New Battlefield

Last September, Israeli media reported that Israel now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas amongst others.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that the first week of September has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

The Israeli army has executed elderly Ziad Abu Ihlayel from Dura, Hebron, following a brutal assault during a raid on his home. Abu Ihlayel, a well-known Palestinian figure, was recognized for his defiant stance against Israeli soldiers as they arrested Palestinian children. pic.twitter.com/3Qf3Og1ssi — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 7, 2024

“Many people were killed, including seven children,” UNRWA said on X, adding that “As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour.”

Detention of Palestinians Continue

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 45 Palestinians in the West Bank in the past 24 hours, including a journalist and former prisoners, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement that the detentions occurred across several governorates, including Hebron, Jerusalem, Jericho, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Nablus, and Jenin.

Since October 7, Israeli occupation forces have detained over 11,100 individuals from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the organizations said.

