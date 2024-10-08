105 Rockets – Hezbollah Launches Largest Rocket Attack on Haifa

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that 12 people sustained minor injuries in Haifa and the Krayot areas following the missile barrage.

The Israeli army reported on Tuesday that 105 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel, specifically targeting the city of Haifa and several settlements in the Galilee.

The attack came in two waves, shortly after a speech by Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, and amidst Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.

BBC Correspondent in Haifa: "Many people leave Israel because they say they no longer have a future here" pic.twitter.com/t8Bd2UJ7N6 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 8, 2024

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah launched a large-scale rocket attack on Haifa and its surrounding bay, leading to air raid sirens sounding across multiple areas simultaneously.

The Israeli military described this rocket attack as the largest ever directed at Haifa, with at least five rockets reportedly striking Haifa and the Krayot, according to Channel 12.

Meanwhile, Ynet News reported that the intense bombardment on Haifa came from areas in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli army initiated ground incursions on Monday night.

⚡️⭕️ The new normal in Haifa – From Hezbollah's strikes a short while ago pic.twitter.com/lUqiFJrGRM — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) October 8, 2024

Haifa’s mayor reported a direct hit on a building in the Haifa Bay area and urged the evacuation of nearby chemical factories, although no response has yet been received.

He also called for increased funding to strengthen the protection of Haifa’s older residential neighborhoods.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket attacks targeting Israeli military artillery positions in Dishon and Delton, as well as the Glilot base of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit in Tel Aviv’s suburbs, which triggered further sirens in the area.

In addition, Hezbollah launched rockets at Israeli positions in Shlomi, Hanita, and the Marj site. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes continued on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.

The Israeli military announced that one soldier was seriously wounded during the southern Lebanon operations and announced the deployment of an additional military division to the region.

(PC, AJA)