Bella Hadid Meets with Family of Slain Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Offers Help

October 31, 2022 Blog, News
Bella Hadid meets the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Qatar. (Photo: Video grab)

Bella Hadid met the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Qatar on Sunday, offering help in their fight for justice.

The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel gave her condolences to the family of late Shireen, including her niece Lina Abu Akleh, who has tirelessly fought to hold Israel to account for killing last May.

“I am at your disposal, anything you need I am here for you, I am so so so sorry for your loss,” Hadid told Akleh’s family.

She warmly hugged Shireen’s brother Anton who was at the meeting, according to an exclusive video filmed by Doha News, while Lina pinned a badge of her late aunt to the supermodel’s jacket.

Following the slain journalist’s death, Hadid shared dozens of posts on her Instagram page – which boasts 56 million followers – mourning the “senseless murder” of Abu Akleh.

“I just have no words anymore… They will try to justify it. They will try to justify this senseless murder…Rest in peace to the incredible, brave martyr; Shireen Abu Akleh,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram story.

The supermodel landed in Qatar last week and has since attended Palestinian cultural events and immersed herself in the local arts.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

