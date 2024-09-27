‘Best Solution’ – Saudi Arabia Launches Global Alliance to Push for Palestinian State

“We commend the countries that have recently recognized Palestine, and we call on all nations to show courage and take the same step.”

Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of an international alliance aimed at establishing a Palestinian state and implementing a two-state solution.

“Today, on behalf of the Arab and Islamic nations, along with our European partners, we announce the launch of the International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution. We invite you to join this initiative,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reportedly told a ministerial meeting on the Palestinian issue and efforts for peace on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, he did not give further details on the alliance.

Bin Farhan condemned the “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” caused by Israel’s war on Gaza and the “severe violations committed by Israeli occupying forces in the West Bank,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), cited by the Anadolu news agency.

He described these actions as part of a “broader policy of occupation and violent extremism.”

“The right to self-defense cannot justify the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, systematic destruction, forced displacement, the use of starvation as a weapon of war, incitement to hatred, dehumanization, or the use of systematic torture, including sexual violence and other documented crimes according to United Nations reports,” the Foreign Minister said.

Potential Wider Conflict

Bin Farhan warned of a potential wider conflict in the region with Israel’s attack on Lebanon which has already killed over 700 people.

“We are witnessing a dangerous regional escalation that affects our brotherly nation of Lebanon and threatens to ignite a regional war that endangers our region and the entire world,” he stressed.

Bin Farhan urged “an immediate halt to the ongoing war and all violations of international law.”

He also questioned the credibility of the international system, saying: “We must ask ourselves what remains of the credibility and legitimacy of the global order when we stand powerless to stop the war machine, while some insist on selectively applying international law in blatant violation of the most basic standards of equality, freedom, and human rights.”

‘New Reality’

The Saudi diplomat reiterated that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is a fundamental right and the foundation for peace, not merely an outcome to be negotiated in a distant political process.

“We commend the countries that have recently recognized Palestine, and we call on all nations to show courage and take the same step, joining the international consensus represented by the 149 countries that have already recognized Palestine,” he said.

The Foreign Minister also reportedly said that ​​”Implementing the two-state solution is the best solution to break the cycle of conflict and suffering, and enforce a new reality in which the entire region, including Israel, enjoys security and co-existence.”

Last Wednesday, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is created.

Addressing the Shura Council, bin Salman said “The kingdom will not stop its tireless work to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the Kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.”

