Blaming Palestinians: Italian Politician Attacks UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine in Parliament (VIDEO)

By Romana Rubeo

On July 6, the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Italian Parliament held an informal audit with Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.



The Commission was chaired by Piero Fassino, an Italian politician with the Democratic Party.

After an introduction in which Fassino tried to equate the Israeli violations of international law and Palestinian leadership’s lack of democracy, the floor was given to Francesca Albanese, who addressed resolutions by Italian lawmakers and reported on the situation of the occupied territories on the basis of international law.

Following her speech, Fassino took the floor again, attacking Albanese and accusing her of lack of impartiality.

The Palestine Chronicle translated and subtitled parts of the heated exchange.

(The Palestine Chronicle)