This is What Israel’s War on Gaza is Doing – PHOTO STORY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 370 Palestinians have been killed as Israel struck hundreds of targets in Gaza for the second day in a row.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that more than 20,000 Palestinians left Gaza’s border region to head further inside the territory and take refuge in UN schools.

Several buildings have been razed to the ground by Israeli airstrikes, including Al-Aklul Tower and Al-Watan Tower.

Here is what Israel’s war on Gaza is doing, in photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)