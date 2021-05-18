BREAKING: EU, Except of Orban’s Hungary, Calls for Ceasefire

European Union foreign ministers have called for a ceasefire and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking.
Hungary, Israel’s closest ally in the bloc, declined to join the other 26 foreign ministers in calling for a truce on their video call.
(AJE)
