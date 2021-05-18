New Zealand Green Party Calls on Parliament to Recognize Palestine

May 18, 2021 Blog, News
New Zealand MP Golriz Ghahraman. (Photo: Tommy-morum Kelly, Supplied)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Green Party of New Zealand has put forward a motion asking the parliament to recognize Palestine as a state.

New Zealand is yet to recognize Palestine as a state, but officially supports a two-state solution in Palestine and Israel. 

The motion was submitted by Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, who asked MPs to recognize “the state of Palestine among our community of nations”.

The motion could be debated by the House on Wednesday, May 19.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.