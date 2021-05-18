New Zealand Green Party Calls on Parliament to Recognize Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Green Party of New Zealand has put forward a motion asking the parliament to recognize Palestine as a state.

New Zealand is yet to recognize Palestine as a state, but officially supports a two-state solution in Palestine and Israel.

Tomorrow I will move our Parliament to recognise the right of Palestinians to self-determination and statehood. This is about recognising a future where #Palestinian children grow up free from violence with hopes and dreams they richly deserve#Gaza https://t.co/m7YE6rLwO9 — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) May 18, 2021

The motion was submitted by Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, who asked MPs to recognize “the state of Palestine among our community of nations”.

The motion could be debated by the House on Wednesday, May 19.

(The Palestine Chronicle)