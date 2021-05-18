Baroud to RT: Israel Deliberately Targeted Red Crescent Building (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Talking to RT International, Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud said that Israel has deliberately destroyed the Red Crescent building in Gaza on Monday.

“Not because we have any information from the Israelis to show that, but because we have a track record, and the track record has been the destruction of numerous civilian facilities, various buildings and towers that host international media, including that of Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and of course main roads, main crosses and so forth,” Baroud said.

(The Palestine Chronicle)