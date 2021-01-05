BREAKING: Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

An unidentified Palestinian was shot and killed today by Israeli forces’ fire in the Bethlehem area, the southern occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Further updates to follow.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

