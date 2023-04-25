BREAKING: Palestinian Prisoner Khader Adnan in Critical Condition

Palestinian administrative detainee Khader Adnan, who has been on hunger strike for 80 days, was suddenly moved to a civilian hospital in Israel, Quds Press reported.

Israeli Prison Administration suddenly moved Adnan from the clinic in Al-Ramla Prison to a civilian hospital in Israel, the report said.

Muhjat Al-Quds, an organisation that specialises in Palestinian prisoners’ affairs, said Adnan was moved to hospital during his lawyer’s visit.

No other details were given about his health but the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) warned on Sunday that Adnan could die at any minute as a result of his hunger strike.

PPS stated that Adnan has reached a very dangerous stage and that he is facing a risk of death as he refuses to take his medications or undergo medical examinations.

Adnan was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces from his home in the town of Arraba, near Jenin, on February 5, and launched his hunger strike immediately.

The Palestinian activist has been arrested 12 times by the Israeli occupation over the past 20 years, and has spent a total of eight years behind bars.

(MEMO, PC)